Inter-county player drove at speed through Dundalk

An inter-county Gaelic footballer who drove at speed through Dundalk just before 3am while attempting to evade gardai, was convicted of dangerous driving at the local district court last week.

Judge Gerry Jones who had viewed CCTV footage from two different cameras praised the actions of the four gardai who were involved in apprehending Edward English (25) of Poet’s Meadow, Mullaghbawn, Co. Armagh as he said their lives had been put at risk by the defendant racing through the streets of Dundalk.

Gardaí had received a report of a suspected drunk driver on October 9th 2016 and while being pursued just before 3am, had driven directly through the lane at the side of Toolfix, across the Dublin Street/Park Street junction and up Anne Street, without stopping. He continued at speed towards The Crescent - at one point driving over the centre white line onto the wrong side of the road.

The accused then turned around without using the roundabout, driving up onto the kerb and drove back down Anne Street, before driving the wrong way around a traffic island onto Park Street, where there were a lot of pedestrians with patrons leaving Brubaker’s licenced premises.

Due to oncoming traffic he had to pull back onto the correct side of the street where he was effectively boxed in by a taxi that was picking up a fare.

Two officers on beat patrol gave evidence of drawing their batons and repeatedly shouting at the driver to stop the car, but each time they did, he revved the engine.

They subsequently brought the batons down on the windscreen and the accused was placed on the ground and handcuffed.

He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and subsequently failed a breath test at the garda station, but the Defence successfully argued that the garda who administered it had given evidence of signing the certificate after the accused, when by law he should signed it first.

The Defence further argued that the unreasonable force was used in deploying the batons and handcuffing Edward English while he was face down on the ground, when he had got out of the car after 15 seconds. However Judge Jones dismissed the argument and convicted him of dangerous driving.

The court heard Mr. English had made a complaint to garda watchdog GSOC, but it found no evidence to support the allegation.

The court further heard the defendant was banned from driving in the North at the time, and was driving without insurance.

The defendant apologised to the Judge, An Garda Siochana and the people of Dundalk for his actions on the night. He said he has since turned his life back around, is playing inter county football and added “I can promise I’ll never be sitting before you again. I’m truly sorry”.

Judge Jones fined him €1,000 and disqualified him from driving for three years for driving without insurance and five years for dangerous driving.