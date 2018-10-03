Dundalk Dog Rescue: "We need the local community to step up and help us"

Local dog rescue shelter Dundalk Dog Rescue have stated that they have reached “crisis point” and are being forced to turn away new dogs due to a lack of space and resources.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat about the temporary closure, long-term volunteer, Pamela Shevlin said: “We are caring for thirty dogs here, but we have to turn away any new dogs.”

Pamela Shevlin of Dundalk Dog Rescue

Resources at the centre became stretched to capacity after eleven dogs were surrendered in a recent two week period.

Pamela took to Facebook last week to share the charity's frustrations: “To say we are tired and frustrated with the excuses for surrender is putting it mildly. We have heard them all - and it has simply reached breaking point - emotionally, financially and now physically... We need local people to step up and help.”

The local dog charity currently has thirty dogs in their care, but as of Friday afternoon, the centre say they could not take on any new dogs as they “do not have the physical space”.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Pamela Shevlin, one of seven core volunteers at Dundalk Dog Rescue expressed her heartbreak and frustration at the situation.

She said: “We’re still looking after the dogs that are in our care but we simply cannot take any more dogs in. On Friday afternoon as we shut our doors we had two dogs brought in to be surrendered. They had to be brought to the pound. Thankfully they had the room for them.

“People can have a look on the pound's website for details on their policy for surrenders and stray dogs.”

Pamela, who says the situation has been an “emotional rollercoaster” says the centre's resources were pushed to the limits after they had eleven dogs surrendered in a two-week period.



Pamela added: “Until we can get dogs physically moved out, we can't take on any more. People who haven't been responsible with their dogs have caused this issue. However, I think it is people who can also help us solve this problem.



“Throwing money alone at this situation won't fix it. We really need the local community to step up and say 'I want to help'. Whether you want to foster a dog in your home, volunteer with us or make a donation, it's badly needed. But this closure won't define us, we'll keep going.”



www.dundalkdogrescue.ie/