Lucky Louth dad says €500k Euromillions prize is a "dream come true"

It was a life changing day for a lucky Louth man yesterday as he picked up his €500,000 Euromillions winnings from National Lottery HQ in Dublin.

The dad won the prize by playing on the National Lottery App.

He was joined in the National Lottery’s winners’ room by his wife and small family as they discussed their plans for their €500,000 win.

He said: “This is a dream come through for us. The win means that we can buy our own home and be mortgage free for the rest of our lives. We have been looking at houses for the past few months but due to the increase in prices, we weren’t in a position to make any bids but that all changes today!”

The delighted Louth dad received an email from the National Lottery late on Friday night to inform him of his win but the winner admitted that he still could not convince his family of his new found lottery fortune:

“It’s been an absolutely surreal couple of days and I’m still coming to terms with the shock. I received an email from the National Lottery on Friday night to tell me that there was some good news about my ticket and I opened the email assuming that I had won a couple of euro.

"Once the email was open, the €500,000 prize was staring at me on the screen. I think it took the entire weekend to convince my wife that I wasn’t joking! We have a special bottle of champagne in the fridge waiting for us at home so we’ll enjoy a very quiet celebration before we officially start our house-hunt,” he smiled.

