Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 3 October 2018

The death has occurred of Mary Treanor formerly of Bachelors Walk, and Castle Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in St Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. 2nd October 2018. Mary much loved child of Charles and Sheila and dear sister of Aidan, Ita and the late Fr Eamon and Theresa, sister-in-law of Joe Hamill and Maureen.

Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Ita’s home, 44 Castle Road, Dundalk from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Patsy Gernon of Greyacre Road, Newtonbalergan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 2 October 2018. Patsy beloved husband of the late Joan née Cullough, dear father of Rachel and Brian, loving grandad of Jack, Adam and Emily, and dear brother of John, Mary, Rosie, Jimmy, Kathleen, Bernadette, Nuala, Moninne and the late Bridie.

Deeply regretted by his daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 11am on Thursday.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.45pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.