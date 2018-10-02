Dundalk students lands €20,000 scholarship from Naughton Foundation

Dundalk student, Loui Byrne was awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in Trinity College Biomedical Science Institute in Dublin.

The award was presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr. Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel who were joined by Mr. Richard Bruton TD, Minister for Education and Skills.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, this Scholarship Award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates.

A former student of De La Salle College, Dundalk, Loui has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying Engineering and he joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

Loui’s former secondary school, De La Salle College, Dundalk was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students. More than 160 schools have benefited from this prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion.

Since its establishment in 2008 scholarships worth over €4million have been awarded to more than 200 students, the scheme started in 3 Counties and has continued to expand annually to become a nationwide scheme in 2016. There is one guaranteed Scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with the exception of Cork and Galway where there are two scholarships awarded and four for Dublin. Five additional Scholarships are also to be awarded. Each Scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree.