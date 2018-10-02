Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 2 October 2018

The death has occurred of Dermot Oliver Byrne of Dundalk, Louth / Bailieborough, Cavan

On 18 September 2018. Peacefully in London, in the loving care of his sister Cynthia. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family and many friends in both London and Ireland.

Funeral Mass in Essex, London, on Friday, 5th October, followed by committal in Forest Park Crematorium.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Ireland at a later date.

Requiescat in pace.

The death has occurred of Ownie Bailey of Carroll Mead, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital on Sunday 1 October 2018.

Owenie, husband of Teresa (née Sharkey) and dear father of Anne, Paul and the late Patrick, grandad of Marcus, Christopher, Patrick, Arron, Andrew and Jessica, brother of Rosaleen Homes, Paddy, Maurice, May Mc Caffery, Joan Mc Allister and Paul, father-in-law of Michael and Annmarie.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 2pm until 5pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations to St Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

May he rest in peace