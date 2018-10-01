Ambitious 14-acre nursing home and housing development planned for Blackrock, Louth

A planning application has been lodged this week by Remcoll Capital Ltd for development of a 14-acre site at Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock. The wide-ranging development will incorporate 50 houses, a 106-bed nursing home, and a 12 unit assisted living complex. The assisted living facility is to be operated by the HSE.

If the development is granted permission, the entire development is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Remcoll’s Project Manager, Chris O’Connor explained: “We have done a lot of research into what is needed in the area, and the combined requirements of housing and nursing care were clear priorities. We believe the project represents excellent use of the space and we look forward to delivering on these needs, subject to being granted permission.”

Michael Lavelle Estate Agents – who negotiated the land deal with the Developers – explained that the planning application has been work in progress for 18 months. Joanne Lavelle commented: “It’s important to have strategic sites like this with ambitious development plans going forward for planning permission. The locality will benefit immensely from these facilities.”

A decision on the applications is due by November 22.