Sir Cliff Richard stops off at Louth cafe for breakfast

Staff at Honey Beez Coffee House in Castlebellingham were thrilled to have a very unexpected star drop in for breakfast yesterday morning - Sir Cliff Richard.

Sir Cliff stopped off from his Irish tour to fuel up before his big concert in Belfast last night and was more than happy to pose with staff for a few pictures.

He also played in Killarney and Dublin as part of the tour.

The coffee shop staff took to Facebook to say: "So while most of you were catching the z's this morning Sir Cliff Richard joined us for breakfast. Bet your raging you didn’t get out of the bed now! Happy Sunday everyone."

