Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 1 October 2018

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Detta) Quinn (née McDonnell) of Ardaghy, Omeath, Louth

Predeceased by her husband Malachy. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Bernadine, Perpetua, Isobel, Elena, Doreen, Crona, Noelle, Edel and Grace and her sons Malachy and Jude. Also by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand children, great grand children, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6.00pm this Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday evening to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Evening Prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Gaffney (née Curtis) of Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital, Dundalk. Lizzie, beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and loving mother of Geraldine (Conroy).

Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Ann-Elaine, Padraig and Darragh, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine Conroy's residence Old School House, Willistown, Drumcar ( Eircode A92 YN44 ) on Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace





