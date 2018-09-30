Lightening strikes twice for lucky Louth punters

They say that lightening never strikes twice but two punters in County Louth begged to differ when they both landed similar bets and scooped mega weekend bonuses.

Both punters placed €1 Lucky 15 bets in different BoyleSports shops in the county on Friday and picked four horses each over the evening racing action at Dundalk and Newcastle.

Both customers picked out Testa Rossa to win the 8.15 at Newcastle, and the first lucky punter completed their coup with a hat-trick of wins at Newcastle, including 12/1 shot Mudawwan, who only narrowly landed the 6.45 by a head. They were able to pick up a total of €7,291.90 for their efforts.

The second savvy punter picked their three other winners at Dundalk, seeing their ambitious bet crowned when 9/2 Park Row upset the JP McManus-owned favourite Los Alamos in the last race of the evening.

That triggered a payout of €5,189.80, meaning BoyleSports paid both customers a total of €12,481.70 in less than three hours of racing.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The results just weren’t going our way at Dundalk and Newcastle with winners coming at us from all angles and we must congratulate both our Louth punters, who unbeknownst to each other, served us a Friday night mauling between them with their astute picking.”