Fire breaks out at well-known north Louth pub

Pictures appearing on social media this afternoon show the local fire service tackling a fire at John Longs Bar in Grange in north Louth.

According to Carlingford Lough and Cooley Peninsula Facebook page, all are safe and the fire service are continuing their efforts to control the fire, which appears to be in the thatched roof.

Several fire tenders are at the scene.

The Democrat understands that the roof had been re-thatched only a short while ago.

More as we get it.