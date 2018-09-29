Court

Man appears in court following €1m Louth drugs seizure

A man (25) was brought before a special sitting of Carrickmacross District Court last night charged in connection with the seizure of €1m in cannabis herb in Louth.

According to RTE the drugs were discovered by gardai following the search of a van in Collon in Co Louth on Thursday.

The report states that it was understood the drugs were destined to be sold in the Louth region.