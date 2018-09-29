This 50 cent bet went a LONG way for one lucky Louth punter

A Louth punter certainly had that Friday feeling when their €0.50 Lucky 15 saw them scoop a fantastic €5,879.50 just before clocking off for the weekend.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the €0.50 Lucky 15, total stake €7.50, on four horses across the cards at Downpatrick, Haydock and Newmarket.

The selections were; Authorative at 33/1 in the 2.30 and Ard Na Carraig at 22/1 in the 4.15, both at Downpatrick, Model Guest at 20/1 in the 3.00 at Newmarket and King’s Pavillion at 12/1 in the 4.55 at Haydock.

Three out of the four selections won their respective races securing the €5,879.50 windfall. However, had Model guest won the 3.00 at Newmarket this punter would have been revelling in an astonishing €129,359.50 return.