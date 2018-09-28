Dundalk Dog Rescue forced to close their doors

Dundalk Dog Rescue has announced that they have been forced to close temporarily as they are "full to capacity".

The local charity took to Facebook to say: "Dundalk Dog Rescue is closed to new dogs and requests for private surrender of dogs until further notice as of today, Friday 28th September."

"It is very sad to have to post this statement but we are FULL TO CAPACITY at kennels, in fact OVER FULL.

Our foster homes are ALL FULL and with no dogs moving on to rescues any time soon we have no alternative but to shut our doors."

The dog rescue service also said that they were "tired and frustrated" with the amount of dogs being surrendered to them and hit out at the dogs previous owners for their poor excuses.

Dundalk Dog Rescue said: "In the past 2 weeks alone, we have taken in 11 OWNER SURRENDERS from the Pound and from owners directly.

"To say we are tired and frustrated with the excuses for surrender is putting it mildly. We have heard them all - and it has simply reached breaking point - emotionally, financially and now physically - we have no room for any more."

The post continued: "Joey the Dalmatian grew too big. It took his previous family over two years to reach that decision.

"Dean the Rottie was banished to the Pound after his owner, deciding at almost 4 years old, he couldn’t manage him. We ourselves have found him manageable!!!

"Loki the Husky was surrendered due to his owner leaving home and Loki was left with the owner's mother!

"This week another husky girl and her terrier friend are amongst the latest surrenders due to rented accommodation problems. What is more frustrating with this pair in particular, they were already in a RESCUE and had been homed - but the RESCUE have refused to take them back!"

Dundalk Dog Rescue continued:

"Other excuses are:

- new babies! How that is a dog's fault ??

- the neighbour's dog is coming and taking our dog away! Well, take a bit of responsibility - secure your garden!! But no, instead, the poor innocent dog finds itself at the Pound!

"Not only are surrenders more stressed but many end up falling sick - and then we here in DDR have to try and find the money to cover vet bills. One surrender alone recently has cost us just short of 600 Euros."

The post continued: "When will people realise - Dogs are not commodities like cars and bikes - they cannot just be discarded - they are living, breathing beings who rely on their humans to take care of them all of their lives !!!! If you cannot commit to the lifetime of a dog, then do them a favour - don't get one. It is not the dog's fault if your circumstances change - but you need to think of all eventualities before making a decision to take a dog into your home.

"Today, before lunch, Dundalk Dog Rescue volunteers went and took what was left behind from the Pound. There were 2 more dogs being brought in as they were leaving! We cannot help them.

"Please DO NOT contact us to ask to take dogs in - as we cannot help for some weeks - and consider the consequences for your pet before surrendering.

"The reality is, if you surrender your dog into the Pound - if it is not reclaimed by you or rehomed directly from the Pound - then your dog will be Put To Sleep. There is no way to fluff that up. The Dog Pound policy can be found on their website.

"We have been doing a simply tireless job over the year's to save every dog from the Pound - but the time has come where we simply can't do any more until we get dogs moved out - whether that is to foster homes, rescue places, forever homes. The supply of dog is outweighing the demand in the world of dog rescue. The sooner dog ownership becomes a privilege and a priority in animal welfare the better."