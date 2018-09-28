Dundalk's Fitzpatrick yet to declare if he will stand as independent

Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick is to confirm over the coming days whether or not he will contest the next general election as an Independent candidate.

Deputy Fitzpatrick, talking to the Dundalk Democrat this morning, was holding his cards close to his chest, saying he would meet with his team over the weekend to make the decision.

Peter Fitzpatrick announced in August that he would not be contesting the next general election as a Fine Gael candidate, but would not indicate at the time if he would run as an independent candidate.

Following last night's Fine Gael convention in Dundalk, to select the candidates who would contest the next general election for the party, it was expected that Deputy Fitzpatrick would announce his decision.