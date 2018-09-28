Brexit
New report reveals number of border crossings every year
Border
A new report estimates that there are 105 million border crossings between the Republic and Northern Ireland every year.
According to a report in the Belfast Telegraph, the analysis was conducted using mobile phone data for a four-week period in October 2017.
The findings also estimate that 44.5m crossings are by residents fom the Republic of Ireland and 60.8m are by Northern Ireland residents.
