Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 28 October 2018

The death has occurred of Karl Mernagh of Sandygrove, Blackrock, Louth

On 26 September 2018. Karl much loved son of Jackie and Anne, loving father of Sean, dear brother of Aideen and Alan.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, son, brother, sister, brother-in-law Niall, sister-in-law Nicola, niece Freya and nephew Zach, Sean’s mother Emer, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Sandygrove from 2pm until 8pm on Friday. (House private at all other times).

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Peter Maguire of Churchtown, Dublin / Omeath, Louth



Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Frances. Will be deeply missed by his children Peter F., Jennifer and Kathryn, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Ciaran, Charlotte, Aaron, Rachel and Zöe, brothers, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

May he rest in peace.