Butcher Boy author's play comes to An Tain in Dundalk

Twenty-five years after its first groundbreaking tour, Pat McCabe's Frank Pig Says Hello returns this Autumn to twenty theatres across Ireland, in a new production that brilliantly captures the legendary original.

Desperately funny and yet deeply tragic, the play is one of the great classics of modern Irish theatre.

It tells the story of Francie Brady growing up in a small Irish town in the 1960s and his descent towards a brutal act that shocks his community.

Described as “one of the saddest and funniest tales I have seen” (The Irish Times); “a masterpiece” (The Evening Herald) and “an extraordinary piece of theatre” (The Sunday Independent), the original production coincided with McCabe's Booker-winning novel of the same story entitled “The Butcher Boy”.

The play distills Francie's infamous narrative into a riveting evening of pure, concentrated theatre.

The production is being brought to Dundalk by the Dublin-based Co-Motion Media

Company.

Frank Pig Says Hello comes to An Tain theatre on Friday, November 9 and will be shown from 8 pm to 9:30 pm.

Tickets are priced €16 at and are available from An Tain's website at www.antain.ie or by calling the box office.