Tickets for Dundalk's Christmas Panto go on sale

It's that time of year again. Oh yes it is! Dundalk Musical Society returns to An Tain from the 8th to the 13th January 2019 with their Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Pantomime.

Evening shows will be on from 7:30pm nightly plus 2:30pm matinées on Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring a stellar local cast and a super talented chorus of over 100 local children and young adults, this panto has all the ingredients of a great night out with music, dancing, laughter and of course good triumphing over evil.

Tickets are now available from: www.antain.ie or by calling the box office on 042 9332332.

Tickets are priced at €10 for Tuesday shows, €12 for Matinées, and €15 for evening shows. Don't miss out!