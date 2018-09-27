SCHOOL NEWS

Deadline for 2019/2020 Coláiste Chú Chulainn school enrolments coming up

Parents must get their applications in before October 12

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Deadline for 2019/2020 Coláiste Chú Chulainn school enrolments coming up

Principal Deirdre Ui Liathain and Deputy Principal Sean O'hEanaigh outside the new school. PIC: Arthur Kinahan

If you are looking to enroll your children in Coláiste Lú and Coláiste Chú Chulainn for next year you must do so before 4:30pm on October 12. 

Applications can be downloaded from the www.louthmeath.etb.ie website and searching for Coláiste Chú Chulainn, or by emailing Coláistechúchulainn@LMETB.ie

You can also contact the school at the Lower Marshes Road, Dundalk or by phone at 042 9354553. 

 