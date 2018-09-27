Deadline for 2019/2020 Coláiste Chú Chulainn school enrolments coming up

If you are looking to enroll your children in Coláiste Lú and Coláiste Chú Chulainn for next year you must do so before 4:30pm on October 12.

Applications can be downloaded from the www.louthmeath.etb.ie website and searching for Coláiste Chú Chulainn, or by emailing Coláistechúchulainn@LMETB.ie

You can also contact the school at the Lower Marshes Road, Dundalk or by phone at 042 9354553.