SCHOOL NEWS
Deadline for 2019/2020 Coláiste Chú Chulainn school enrolments coming up
Parents must get their applications in before October 12
Principal Deirdre Ui Liathain and Deputy Principal Sean O'hEanaigh outside the new school. PIC: Arthur Kinahan
If you are looking to enroll your children in Coláiste Lú and Coláiste Chú Chulainn for next year you must do so before 4:30pm on October 12.
Applications can be downloaded from the www.louthmeath.etb.ie website and searching for Coláiste Chú Chulainn, or by emailing Coláistechúchulainn@LMETB.ie
You can also contact the school at the Lower Marshes Road, Dundalk or by phone at 042 9354553.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on