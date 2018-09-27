BREAKING: Woman dies in Carrickmacross road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a pedestrian. The incident occurred on Main St, Carrickmacross at approximately 12pm on the 27th September 2018.



A female pedestrian in her late 70s was fatally injured in the collision and pronounced at scene. She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Diversions are in place and the road will remain closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators at scene.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.