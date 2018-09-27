One4all calls on Louth creatives to enter Gift Card competition

This October will see the One4all Design a Gift Card competition return, and the 2018 judging panel is on the lookout for Louth’s up and coming creatives, hoping to give them a head start with their career.

Now entering its sixth year, the annual competition gives artists and designers across the country the incredible opportunity to gain national exposure for their work, with the winning design being turned into a gift card and sold in An Post outlets nationwide and online at One4all.ie in 2019.

The One4all Design a Gift Card 2018 judging panel consists of some of Ireland’s top creatives. These include internationally renowned fashion designer and printmaker Helen Steele, popular photographer Damien Broderick, CEO of Tweak.com, Jerry Kennelly and Rachel Delaney, Group marketing manager at One4all.

The judges will be looking for standout artistic talent in all its forms from Louth, from painting to photography, illustration and more.

This year, One4all is calling on budding designers to create a unique gift card design inspired by the theme of ‘happiness’.

Not only will the winners see their gift card design sold through One4all’s retail network, but they will also win an incredible trip to Barcelona to explore the city and attend IAM Weekend 2019, a forward-thinking design and digital conference - a inspirational event for any creative out there.

The top five runners-up will each receive a €100 One4all Gift Card of their design.

The Design a Gift Card competition is open for entries from Wednesday 3rd of October and closes on Friday the 16th of November 2018. For further information on how to enter the competition and specific guidelines, visit One4all.ie/design.