Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 27 September 2018

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) McAleer of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk, Louth

On 26 September 2018, peacefully in the loving care of Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham.

Predeceased by his sister Geraldine. Beloved husband of Briege (née Watters) and loving dad of Paul, John, Brian, Lisa and Sinead.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers Jim, Patsy, Charlie, Eamonn, Bertie and Tony, sisters Betty, Mena and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Michaela, Dylan, Annie, Lauren, Fiacre, Sean, Hermione, Charlott, Olivia, Gemrose and Daire, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Beechmount Drive, from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St, Furseys Cemetery, Haggardstown.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Birches.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of James Farrell of 117 Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Cecilia's Ward, St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Gerard, Niall, Breda, Ann, Viv and the late Rosemary. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and from 2pm to 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards, proceeding on foot, to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Oliver's c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please

May he Rest in Peace