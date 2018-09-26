"Sometimes I find myself wound up as tight as an unused puppet with stress"

God, I do find myself wound up as tight as an unused puppet more often than not.

I’m a bit mental with the aul stress. It’s not that I have more things to be stressed about, it’s more that I don’t cope with even small stresses well. But what is a small stresser?

Is having the builders in your house a small stresser? Is being uncertain of where you're going to live next a small stresser? Is moving house a small stresser? Is getting up on stage to try and make multiple people laugh while pleasing the booker and getting payed very little a small stresser? Okay no, these are big things.

I sometimes get confused because I don’t allow my feelings, instead, I try to suppress them. My thoughts will tell me something like: “I have no right to be stressed, lots of people go through this and are fine." When in fact, I don’t know this.

For all, I know they could be more stressed than I am! Oh God, If I’m suppressing stress that’s like putting a container in a container that’s smaller than the first one. If it’s possible, it’s high pressure, it’s tight, it’s uncomfortable, it’s unnatural.

Maybe I should allow myself to be stressed, and that would be a start! Okay, I’ve decided, the first step to dealing with stress is to allow myself to be stressed! I’ll say to myself:

“You have every right to be stressed, anybody in your situation would feel that way” and voila, I’ve validated myself and there’s a small bit of relief right there.

Awareness is always the first step. Before I try to change the situation, I need to stop and reflect on where I am. Acknowledge the reality, and perhaps accept it a teeny bit if possible. As good old Dr. Phil says, you can’t change what you don’t acknowledge! (If you didn’t read that in Dr. Phil’s voice you have failed, go back to the last checkpoint in the game of reading pleasure.)

Stress does take the joy out of my life quite a bit, perhaps it’s connected to worry. I’m worried if I don’t get something done on time that something bad will happen, and that creates pressure which feels like stress, stress feels like I’m being pulled in two different directions, for example, tonight, one part of me wants to chill out because it’s 8pm, whereas the other part of me wants to clean the house.



(I decide to ease off on the cleaning as the builders will be in again in the morning so there no point in tidying the unholy mess).

So one side of me wants to, and one side doesn’t. That’s stress. Stress seems linked to making decisions for me quite a bit, maybe I should remind myself I can only make the best decision I know how at any given moment.

Okay, I get stressed over small things too, like people calling unannounced, especially people I don’t want to see! Okay, well fair enough, maybe this isn’t a small thing for me, everyone’s got a right to have three likes and dislikes and their own personal triggers.

Okay, I’ve come to another conclusion, there is no such thing as getting stressed over small things! It’s all valid! So let’s all go and be stressed together! Wonderful! Okay it’s not, I just wanna have some stressy friends so I feel less mental.

But then they'd stress me out. Argghhhhh!!



