NOVENA: All you need to know about St Gerard's Novena 2018 in Dundalk

The St. Gerard Majella Novena 2017 ended abruptly with the arrival of Storm Ophelia.

Since then Ireland has had snow storms, heatwaves, high winds, more Brexit tension, a referendum and the World meeting of families with the presence of Pope Francis.

Where in God’s name do the days and months go to?

It’s hard to believe that it is already St. Gerard Majella Novena Time for 2018!

The St Gerard Majella Novena begins on Monday 8th October and runs for nine days until Tuesday 16th October.

Rector of St. Joseph’s, Fr. Michael Cusack is expecting huge crowds to converge on Dundalk to attend the popular novena in honour of St Gerard Majella in the Redemptorist Church.

“This event is now part of the very fabric of life for the people of Dundalk, Newry and the surrounding towns and counties. Hard Brexit or Soft Brexit, life continues for us all with its burdens and challenges. We all have our reasons to be thankful and our special intentions to pray for. This community gathering of prayer and worship has inspired and helped many over the generations and has truly stood the test of time.

“There has been devotion to St Gerard here in this region for over 100 years now. We always look forward to welcoming people back and indeed welcoming new faces. The most important message to get out there is that All are welcome.”

The World Meeting of Families took place in Dublin in August and focused our minds on Family Life today and all its responsibilities and complexities. We will continue this reflection at the novena this year under the overall theme of ‘The Joy of Love – Family Life Today’.

Weekday Times are: 7.00am, 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.10pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, 6.00pm, 7.30pm, 9.00pm & 10.30pm. The Sunday Times differ slightly: 7.00am, 8.00am, 9.30am, 11.00am, 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 6.00pm, 7.30pm & 9.00pm.

Some of the special events this year are:

- This year our guest speaker is Eileen Hoffler from SERVE. Eileen will share with us on the theme of “Sharing Responsibility for our Global Family” at all novena sessions on Thursday 11th.

- On Friday 12th we celebrate as a community the Sacrament of Reconciliation at the 9.30am, 11am, 6pm and 7.30pm novena sessions.

- The ceremony of the Anointing of the Sick and Elderly takes place on Saturday 13th at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

- The great celebration of the Blessing of Babies and Children will be held on Sunday 14th at 2.30pm.

- Our preachers this year are: Fr. Richard Reid, C.Ss.R. (St. Mary’s, Clapham, London);

- Fr. John Littleton (Priory Institute, Tallaght), Fr. Tadhg Herbert, C.Ss.R. (Brazil Mission);

- Sr. Elizabeth Davis RSM (Newfoundland)

Fr Michael Cusack stated that the parish is looking forward to welcoming you all to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church in Dundalk for this great Festival of Faith.