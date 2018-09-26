Planning
Permission granted for demolition of launderette in Dundalk
Mixed use development given go ahead
Louth County Council have granted planning permission to demolish the old McKeever's Launderette at Patrick Street/Laurels Road, Dundalk to allow for a mixed use development.
The new development will comprise of three blocks and will include, two two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments over two floors, across two of the blocks.
The third block will comprise of office/retail units on ground floor with office accommodation on the first floor.
The application was made by Mr Brian Traynor in May 2018, with a decision being granted on 20 September.
