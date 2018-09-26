Permission granted for demolition of launderette in Dundalk

Louth County Council have granted planning permission to demolish the old McKeever's Launderette at Patrick Street/Laurels Road, Dundalk to allow for a mixed use development.

The new development will comprise of three blocks and will include, two two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments over two floors, across two of the blocks.

The third block will comprise of office/retail units on ground floor with office accommodation on the first floor.

The application was made by Mr Brian Traynor in May 2018, with a decision being granted on 20 September.