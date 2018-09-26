Several students robbed of cash at Dundalk IT

Dundalk Institute of Technology have confirmed that a number of students were robbed of cash at the institute on Monday afternoon.

The Dundalk Democrat received reports yesterday (Tuesday), that cash was taken from a number of bags, that were left in a room by the old Black Box Theatre in the college.

In the reports received, it was said that up to six students had cash robbed from their bags. It is also understood that bank cards were taken from a couple of the bags and cash from at least two bank accounts was stolen.

Confirming the incident took place, DkIT said:

“We can confirm that an incident of theft involving a number of students on campus was reported to the authorities yesterday afternoon. There is an active investigation ongoing and DkIT will continue to support Gardaí with their enquiries.

"Students affected by the incident are encouraged to contact the local Garda station and they can also contact representatives from the DkIT Students’ Union (SU) by contacting info@dkitsu.ie or calling +353(0)42 9370390.

"Following the incident, a communication was issued to all students reminding them to keep a careful watch on all belongings and valuables while on campus.

"The DkIT Student Services team & the SU team regularly provides guidance on information about how to stay safe on campus.”