Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 26 September 2018

The death has occurred of Maura Byrne (née Mc Cabe) of Ballybarrack, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for in Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Maura beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of Aidan, Madeline Lambert, Colette Mc Ardle, and Sinead Mc Keown, granny of Paul, Sharon, Ciaran, Lauren and Shaun, great granny of Nathan, Cillian, Tiernan, Alanna, and Isla-May.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballybarrack from 6pm until 9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 1.40 to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 2.0’Clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

May she Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Dora Soraghan (née Maguire) of Prospect, Knockbridge, Louth / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on 25 September 2018.

Dora beloved wife of Desmond and dear mother of Mary, John, Brigid, Eithne, Fidelma, Desmond, Thomas, Clare, Rita and the late Bryan, and sister of Mary, Eileen, Mattie, Brigid, Bryan and the late James, Anne and Sheila.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, 31 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law Ronan, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.45 to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May she Rest In Peace.