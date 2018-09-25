Clay pigeon event in memory of Fintan Goss to raise funds for Dundalk Counselling Centre

A charity clay pigeon shooting event is being organised by An Garda Siochana at Ardee Clay Pigeon Club, The Bolies, Castlebellingham on Saturday September 29th at 2pm, with all moneys raised on the day going to Dundalk Counselling Centre, as per the wishes of the family of the late Fintan Goss.

Fintan was tragically killed during Storm Ophelia in 2017 and his family have requested that the money go to Dundalk Counselling Centre.

Local garda firearms officer Anthony Connor explained the background to the event.

“As part of An Garda Siochana involvement with local shooting clubs the Commissioner gave an undertaking that An Garda Siochana would meet with all shooting clubs and discus any issues relating to firearm legislation and ownership.

“This has been carried out in the Ardee District with great success with the 16 gun clubs over the last number of years.

“Last year we tried something different with the clubs in that Ardee Clay Pigeon Club along with myself hosted a charity event where members of the local clubs where invited to the shooting grounds free of charge and money was raised for a local charity.

“Such has been the feedback from local clubs and the NRAGC that clubs are now attending from Dundalk and Drogheda.”

According to Garda Connor, An Garda Siochana ASU members will be attending to show off what equipment the unit carries for all avid shooters.