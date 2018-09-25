Pop Up Shop coming to Dundalk's Long Walk shopping centre

A pop-up shop in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus's Louth Branch is set to open in the Long Walk Shopping Centre.

The pop-up shop will be accepting "only quality" unwanted to unused items for sale. There will also be a great selection of children's clothes, books, DVD's, household items and fashion accessories.

On Friday and Saturday mornings there will also be a home produce stall with delicious home bakes and jams.

To volunteer in the shop or to donate, please contact Catherine on 086 399 3452.

The shop will be open from 10am on Wednesday, September 26 to Saturday, September 29.