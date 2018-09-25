Tributes paid to tragic Ingrida by Dundalk community group

It is now one week since the tragic events unfolded on Linen Hall Street, which saw 31-year-old mum-of-two Ingrida Maciokaite stabbed to death in a brutal knife attack, and Dundalk residents and the local Lithuanian community are still reeling in shock.

St. Nicholas Avenue Resident's Association, who Ingrida volunteered with for the community groups' annual spring clean, took to Facebook to post a heartbreaking tribute.

The group noted that the young Lithuanian woman made "so many friends in her time here" and added that they are all "heartbroken at her untimely and undeserved death".

The post read: “Sad news reaching us today of our friend and former neighbour Ingrida Maciokaite who passed away.

“Ingrida always got involved in the community while she lived in D'avenya seen (see above picture) at our Annual Spring clean.

“She made so many friends in her time here and they are all heartbroken at her untimely and undeserved death. Our thoughts and prayers are with her young children. Rest In Peace Ingrida from all her friends and neighbours in D'avenya."

An online fundraiser has also been set up to help raise funds for Ms. Maciokaite's funeral costs. Eugene Garvey, who set up the GoFundMe Page explained:

“Ingrida Maciokaite's life was tragically taken away from her in the most horrible of circumstances. She leaves behind her two beautiful young children.

“Her family in Lithuania has given permission to her close friends to bury her here in Ireland, a place that she had made her home. Her friends want to give Ingrida a proper send-off but unfortunately, funerals are not cheap.

“As they grieve, I have offered to help them raise the funds. If there is anything you can do to help it would be greatly appreciated, any excess money raised will go toward her two children.”

So far €3,324 out of the total of €6,000 has been raised.

See: www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-ingrida