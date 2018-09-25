Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 25 September 2018

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe-Boy) Mackin of Beechmount Drive and formerly of Ladywell Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 22 September 2018, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents John and Christina, brothers Eugene and Seamus.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie (née Hearty), sons Mark, Jason, Trevor and Conor, brothers Paddy, Francis and Brendan, sister Mary Todd, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence 515 Ashling Park, Coxes Demesne from Tuesday 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Ingrida Maciokaite of Dundalk, Louth and formerly Lithuania



Ingrida will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, aunt, neighbours, friends and the large circle of friends within the Lithuanian community of Dundalk and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Tuesday afternoon between 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 walking to St. Nicholas' Church arriving for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 042 93 34240.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Clare Boylan (née Byrne) of Southgate, London and late of Mooremount, Dunleer



Peacefully at home. Clare, beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) Boylan, Kilpatrick and loving mother of Elizabeth and Barbara.

Sadly missed by her daughters, brother Pat, sisters Olive, Vera and Eileen, sons-in-law Damien and Andre, grandchildren Dan, Jasmine and Tayla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her niece and her husband Mary and Martin McGeough, Windmill House, Dunleer (Eircode A92FP26) from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with her husbands ashes in Mullary Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace