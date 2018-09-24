Man (52) robbed and beaten by teens on bikes in Dundalk town

A 52-year-old man was attacked by two teenage boys on bicycles as he walked down Clanbrassil Street at 12:15am on Friday, September 21.

The man received cuts and bruises to his head and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

The teens also robbed a sum of cash from the man before making their getaway. Dundalk Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crime.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The incident took place in the alleyway beside Gino's diner on Clanbrassil Street. If anyone saw anything please contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 93 88400.”