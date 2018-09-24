Average house price in Louth rises 7.7%

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Louth rose by 7.7% in the last 12 months according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Overall, prices throughout the county remained stable at €210,000 between June and September, the survey found.

“In general, activity has decreased and there are issues with lending,” said Darina Collins of REA O’Brien Collins in Drogheda, where the price of the average three-bed semi remained stable at €230,000.

“There is an increase is supply in new homes which is pushing buyers away from the second-hand market.”

“Affordable three-bed semi-detached homes are in short supply,” according to Michael Gunne of REA Gunne Property, Dundalk.

He reports that the price of the average three-bed semi in the town has also remained stable at €190,000.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.