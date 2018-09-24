Minor Injuries Unit in Dundalk opens to minors

Local Councillor Anne Campbell has welcomed the long awaited opening of the Minor Injuries Unit in the Louth Hospital to children from 5 years upwards.

Speaking today Cllr Campbell said: “after all that waiting and postponement of promises on a number of occasions, the Minor Injuries Unit will finally accept minors for treatment. It is a far cry from full services being restored to our hospital but it is a good start.”

Councillor Campbell, along with the Watters Brothers Cumann have been holding a monthly awareness protest at the hospital gates on the last Friday of every month calling for this and other services to be expended and optimised.

“I have been working on this and keeping the pressure on since the minister announced it two years ago. I, supported by Cllr Pearse McGeough and our TD Gerry Adams refused to let the promise fall by the wayside and ensured it was kept to the forefront of our hospital campaign.”

The Minor Injuries Unit will accept children from 5 years upwards from Monday 24th September 2018.

They will treat:

Suspected broken bones to legs from knee to toes

Broken arms from collar bone to finger tips

All sprains and strains

Minor facial injuries (including oral, dental and nasal injuries

Minor scalds and burns

Wounds, bites, cuts, grazes and scalp lacerations

Splinters and fish hooks

Foreign bodies in eyes, ears, nose

Minor head injuries (fully conscious children, who did not experience loss of consciousness or vomit after the head injury)

Councillor Campbell also pointed out that “this will alleviate the pressure on Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda as well as the pressure on families with children who up until now, had to drive past a Minor Injuries Unit to get to an overstretched unit in Drogheda. This is good news for Dundalk.”