Local Cllr: Commitment made on respite services for north Louth

Local Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed commitments made by the HSE during a meeting of the Louth Disabilities Forum on Saturday morning that respite services will be operational in Dundalk by mid October.

Councillor Ó Murchú said: “This Forum, which includes parents of people with disabilities, political representatives and HSE staff, has been meeting for over a year on the issue of respite.

"During this time my colleague Gerry Adams TD and I have been raising gaps in provision which exist across the county and particularly in the Dundalk area.

“I am satisfied that commitments made during Saturday morning's meeting in Ardee have confirmed that respite will finally be operational in the coming weeks.

“For far too long citizens with disabilities in north Louth have been ignored. Their parents are extremely frustrated and understandably so.

“I will be working closely with the HSE disabilities manager for CHO 8 to ensure that his commitments come to fruition.