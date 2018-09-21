First Kids Club of new term set for Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk

Autumn will be the theme as Dundalk children enjoy the first kids club of the new school year at Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday September 29.

Saturday marks the relaunch of Marshes Little Monsters kids club and from 12-4pm there will be lots happening to keep children entertained.

The free kids club will run on the last Saturday of each month at the food court, so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.

There will be a wealth of entertainment as children make bird feeders and autumn wreaths.

Harvest-themed games will include corn toss and apple hooking with treats as prizes.

So, if you have a ‘Little Monster’ or ‘Monsters’ who are full of joy and would love to come along to the children’s club at Marshes Shopping Centre, don’t hesitate.

Marshes Shopping Centre is located at Marshes Avenue close to the town centre.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to have a super day,” said Aoife Kerley of Marshes Shopping Centre.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents to our autumn themed day.

“This is our first major event of the season at Marshes Shopping Centre and we are also looking forward to hosting more family events.”



For further information on Marshes Little Monsters Kids Club please see the Marshes Shopping Centre Facebook page.