Make Way Day coming to Dundalk

Louth County Council are among 15 Local Authorities supporting Make Way Day 2018, a day aimed at creating awareness of the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces used by everyone.

People around County Louth may expect to see a friendly sticker from #MakeWayLouth on Wednesday 26th September, reminding everyone to make way for people with disabilities.

Disability groups from around the county will be out highlighting obstacles such as:

Cars or vans parked on a footpath blocking the way.

Bicycle/motorbikes chained to lampposts creating a trip hazard for a visually impaired person.

Placement of bins, barrels and other obstructions.

A blitz of social media posts (videos, photographs) with the hashtags #MakeWayDay and #MakeWayLouth. Upload your photos and videos and call for national recognition of #MakeWayDay.

15 of the country’s local authorities and four leading disability organisations have come together to call for greater public awareness of the needs of people with disabilities in the public spaces we all share.

They believe thoughtlessness and genuine lack of awareness is behind most instances like those listed.

Commenting on the public awareness campaign, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said:

"Make Way Day gives every single one of us an opportunity to be more mindful of the 13% of the Irish population who have a disability.

"Bringing in your bin early in the day, or clipping your hedge might not seem that important, but it’s a small action with a big impact for a neighbour, who otherwise might not be able to get down the street."