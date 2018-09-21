Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 21 September 2018

The death has occurred of Vincent Morgan of 36 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Briege and dear father of Pauline, David, Tony, Alan, Jason and Simon.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Brianán, Conor, Darragh, Jennifer, Rebecca, Ethan, Sarah, Adam, Max, Lucas and Jonah, great grandchild Zoe,daughters-in-law Helen, Olivia, Audrey and Aisling, Simon's partner Denisa, Brianán's partner Coman, Darragh's partner Rebecca, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 8pm-10pm on Thursday and from 2pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday morning please.

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Nadine Morelli of Chapel Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 20 September 2018, peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence.

Predeceased by her mum Ann and grand-parents Tom and Marie Mullen, Nadine will be sadly missed by her heart broken sister Amanda, dad Domenico, grand-parents Guido and Rosa, brother-in-law Paul, her beloved nieces and nephew Anna, Lilly and Adam, uncles, aunts, her loving friends and the staff of St. John of God community, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Reposing at her residence Chapel Street, from Friday 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday afternoon to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private on Saturday please by request.

Lord rest her gentle soul

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Callan of Drogheda Road, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Jane.

Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, son Peter (Dromin), daughters Maria Melia (Tallanstown) & Caroline Hoey (Killineer), grandchildren Ciaran, Katie, Holly, Aoife, Nicola, Jack & Michaela, sons-in-law John & Paul, Peter's partner Mary, sister Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May Joe Rest in Peace





