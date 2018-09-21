Defendent's mum asked Dundalk court to get her son help

A 21 year old man whose mother had asked Dundalk District Court to get him help, told Judge John Coughlan last week that he wouldn’t attend appointments with the Probation Service but would go to "a doctor who can mend a broken heart".

Niall McEntaggert of Medebawn, Avenue Road, Dundalk was before the court accused of contravening a protection order and causing criminal damage to a front door, on August 17th last.

The court heard that his mother wished to withdraw her complaint and while Judge John Coughlan initially indicated he would strike out the matter, the defendant’s mum then asked the court to get her son help.

The case was put back to later in the list so the accused could speak to a Probation Officer but when it was recalled and the case was put back to January 16th, Mr. McEntaggert said “I don’t need looking after. You can throw me in jail”.

He claimed he wouldn’t keep any appointments and added “If you can get me a doctor who can mend a broken heart I’ll go to them”.

Following further discussions, during which he agreed to attend one Probation appointment, the case was put back to the 17th of October for the preparation of reports.