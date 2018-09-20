Jobs Alert
JOBS: Chef positions available at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk
The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk have vacant positions available for two Senior Chef de Partie
- 39 Hours per week
- Applicant must have 5 years minimum experience working as chef in similar environment
Duties will include:
- Operation of kitchen
- Hygiene and portion control, preparation of food to very high standard and all other duties pertaining to this position.
Send CVs to Naveen@focusedhub.com
Closing date 29th September 2018
