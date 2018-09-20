JOBS: Chef positions available at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk

The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk have vacant positions available for two Senior Chef de Partie

- 39 Hours per week

- Applicant must have 5 years minimum experience working as chef in similar environment

Duties will include:

- Operation of kitchen

- Hygiene and portion control, preparation of food to very high standard and all other duties pertaining to this position.

Send CVs to Naveen@focusedhub.com

Closing date 29th September 2018