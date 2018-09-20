Jobs Alert
JOBS: Project Manager required at Holy Family Parish Community Crèche
Project Manager
Holy Family Parish Community Crèche is a community run service by a voluntary management committee. We are seeking a motivated and qualified project manager for a busy childcare service. The successful candidate must be able to work in conjunction with the board of management and staff to manage and support the team & Liaise with parents & guardians.
Essential Criteria:
- Third level qualification, Level 8 in Early childhood, Childcare, Social Care or other relevant childcare or social care qualification.
- Management experience of at least 3 Years in a managers or deputy managers’ position with the ability to deal with HR issues.
- Minimum of 5 Years’ experience working in a childcare setting
- Good knowledge of Tusla Childcare Regulations.
- Good interpersonal & Organisational skills.
- Excellent Verbal & written communication skills.
- Management qualification
Desirable Criteria:
- First Aid
- Manual Handling
- HACCP Food Handling
- Full Clean Drivers Licence, GDPR Knowledge
Benefits:
- Salary of €40.000-€45.000 subject to commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Please apply by posting your CV and Cover Letter to Ms Yohanca Diaz, board of Management, Holy Family Community Crèche, 2 Grange Close, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk. The Closing Date for applications in 5th October 2018 at 6pm, Short listing will apply
