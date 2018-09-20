JOBS: Local company requires Bookkeeper

Our client, a business in the haulage sector which provides services throughout Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe wishes to appoint a Bookkeeper.

The successful candidate is required to possess the following attributes:

- Proficiency with Sage Line 50 Accounts is essential to include all aspects of invoice processing, maintenance of Debtor, Creditor & Nominal Ledgers together with Bank Reconciliations.

- Experience of PAYE processing, reporting and submission requirements in both NI & ROI jurisdictions to include a working knowledge of Sage Payroll.

- Experience of VAT processing, reporting and submission requirements in both NI & ROI jurisdictions to include preparation and submission of EC Sales Lists and EU VAT claims.

- Ability to liaise with customers, suppliers and staff in relation to all aspects of work.

- Have excellent office administration skills.

Salary is negotiable and will be commensurate with the knowledge and experience that this position requires.

Our client is an Equal Opportunities Employer.

To apply for this position, please forward your CV to:



Ciara Thompson, Daly Park & Company Ltd, 6 Trevor Hill, Newry, Co. Down, BT34 1DN

Email: ciara@dalypark.com



Closing date: 5th October 2018