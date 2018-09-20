Jobs Alert
Delivery Driver required for Dundalk company Total Produce
Operating out of 13 facilities nationwide serving the retail wholesale and foodservice sectors,Total Produce is Ireland’s premier fresh produce provider.
They currently have vacancy for a Delivery Driver. The position is based at our premises at Charles McCann Building, The Ramparts, Dundalk A91 X05D
Duties will include:
- Efficient delivery of produce to customers.
- Meet expected delivery times
- Compliance with Food Safety system. (HACCP)
- Compliance with RSA regulations.
-Ensure customer satisfaction, promote additional sales, report inefficiencies, issue credit requests/returns.
- Load and unload vehicle maintaining a high level of cleanliness throughout.
Applicants Must:
- Be able to attend work 8/9 hours per day with 5am/6 am start time rostered to work 5 over 6 days
- Hold a clean Category B driving licence.
- Have previous multi drop experience.
- Have excellent English, both spoken and written.
- Have excellent organisational skills giving strong attention to detail
- Key attributes also include efficient work methods, working both as part of a team and on own initiative and good interpersonal skills.
Interested candidates should apply in confidence with their CV and covering letter referencing job title by email to recruitment@totalproduce.com
Or by post to:
Human Resources
Total Produce Dundalk
Charles McCann Building
The Ramparts
Dundalk A91 X05D
Total Produce is an Equal Opportunities Employer.
