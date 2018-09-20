Dundalk's Fitness Goose takes on epic Polar Circle Marathon challenge

Andrew Moore is looking for a large industrial-sized freezer so that he can put a treadmill inside of it and test out his endurance in sub-zero temperatures.

Why would anyone put themselves through such a thing you might ask? Well, it's all for a perfectly legitimate and worthwhile, yet still slightly bonkers reason.

Andrew's pals putting him through some unorthodox training in the Phoenix Park

In just a few weeks from now Andrew aka Fitness Goose, who works as a personal trainer for Flyefit Dublin and is a marketing brand ambassador for extreme sports company The Great Outdoors, will push his fitness levels to the absolute limit as he competes in one of the world's toughest marathons in a remote part of Greenland next month.

All of the money raised through Andrew's online donations will go directly to the Dublin Simon Community to help homeless people living on the streets of the capital.

Andrew, who is originally from Dundalk, explains: “I'll fly out to Copenhagen on October 23. Then I'll meet the other Polar Circle Marathon competitors (of which there are about 150 to 200) and we'll get on a flight to an obscure part of Western Greenland, called Kangerlussuaq.

“In fact, the town is so small that when myself and the other competitors land there, the population will double!”

“The challenge involves a full marathon of 26 miles on the first day and then a half marathon on the second day which is 13 miles. This brings the total two days of running up to 63km plus of running in frozen conditions.

“This is a challenge of extreme nature and in this particular location, it can be a crucifying environment for a race. Temperatures drop as low as -30 wind chill.”

Feeling that chill yet? Yes, so are we. So why did Andrew decide to put go for a challenge of such an extreme nature?

“I've always been running and taking part in marathons. And in my work as a personal trainer over the last few years, I'm always asking my clients to try and do their first marathon, to even start with a 1k. So I just thought If I try and do it, and push myself to my own limitations, it will be encouraging for others.



“I googled 'Top 10 hardest marathons in the world' and I started reading about the Polar Circle Marathon. Basically, a -30-degree race in the Arctic seemed like the next step in the evolution!” Andrew explained.



In addition to his passion for fitness. Andrew is also a skilled marketer. He originally gained his degree in Business and Marketing at DkIT and then went on to complete a Masters in Economics and Business Management at Copenhagen Business School and has previously worked for companies such as Fyffes in digital marketing roles.

Its one of the reason's Andrews blog about his upcoming arctic challenge and the video content on his website, and social media channels are so compelling.



And his marketing skills have also helped him gain sponsorship for the extreme adventure, which can be extremely expensive when the entry fees and equipment costs are totted up.

He says: “I approached the Great Outdoors Brand, and they took me on as an ambassador, so they are helping me with costs. The gear can cost up to €1,600.” The gym Andrew works at, Flyefit is also sponsoring some of his costs.



In terms of training, the damp Irish weather just doesn't cut it when trying to prepare for a marathon in - 30-degree temperatures. Hence the need for a large freezer.

“I've heard that people who used to go out to the North Pole would go into freezers for two to three hours at a time, to see how they could handle it. If anyone out there has a large freezer, and wouldn't mind me putting a treadmill in there for a few hours in the next three to four weeks, please get in touch!” said Andrew.



Given the conditions out there, are the nerves kicking in yet? Andrew says: “There is a fear about how I'll feel when I get out there on the day. You're allowed to compete in the race with level one frostbite, but if that goes to level two or three, you won't be allowed to continue.”



“I'll see how I get on with this race first, and then I would consider the Ice Ultra Marathon in Sweden. It can get pretty hairy out there!”

Some of the conditions that Andrew will face when taking part in the extreme marathon



Follow Andrew's journey: www.fitnessgoose.com/polar-circle-marathon



So far Andrew has raised just over half of his €3,000 goal. Donate via: https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/arctic-marathon-half-marathon-for-the-simon-community