Louth extras wanted for the Young Offenders TV show

If you're a fan of The Young Offenders TV show you might be interested to hear that the show's producers are currently looking for extras for the second series.

People hoping to take part must be available on dates between Thursday September 27th and Friday October 5th and available to travel to Cork.

The show's producers took to Twitter to say: "Alright pals, we're lookin for extras for some stuff we're filming in late September and early October. Are ya interested? Have a look here www.vicofilms.com/extras/ and fill in your details."