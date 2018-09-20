Dundalk's Zoë Conway nominated for Best Folk Instrumentalist in RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards

Dundalk's own Zoë Conway, has been nominated in the Best Folk Instrumentalist at the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards, which take place on 25 October in Vicar St, Dublin.

Zoë has been nominated in the Best Folk Instrumentalist category, along with Seamie O'Dowd, Cormac Begley, Martin Hayes, Colm Mac Con Iomaire and Liam O'Connor.

Zoë shared her delight at being nominated in a Facebook post this morning, saying, "I can't believe it!! Woke up today to find I've been nominated for Best Folk Instrumentalist!!!" and that she was "over the moon".

Congratulation to Zoë and the best of luck on 25 October!