Storm Callum to follow Bronagh with 'disturbed' weather for the weekend

An Irish meteorologist has warned of 'very disturbed' weather for the weekend as two storm systems move towards Ireland in the wake of Storm Ali.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel predicts that Ireland will avoid the brunt of Storm Bronagh on Thursday and Friday, but predicted the potential Storm Callum to cause more widespread upheaval on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about Storm Bronagh, Nolan said, "On Monday morning we issued a warning that two named storms would affect the country before Friday. Storm Ali, the first named storm of the year brought devastation across the country on Wednesday, with the highest wind speed recorded occurring at Mace Head, Galway, at some 146 Km/h."

"Included in our initial warning was the potential that Storm Bronagh would affect the country during Thursday, and as of this morning Storm Bronagh has been officially named by the Met Office, with very strong winds expected across much of England and Wales this evening."

Looking towards the weekend and the potential Storm Callum, the meteorologist said, "our weather looks very disturbed, with the potential risk of some stormy conditions across the southeast of the country late Saturday night and Sunday morning."

He said current models "indicate that the worst of the storm will miss the country, with some charts indicating that the storm won't truly develop until it affects central Europe on Monday/Tuesday, where it will bring the first snowfall of the year to Alpine countries."

"However, other models such as the ECMWF continue to show the potential for some stormy conditions in many areas of the east and south as we head into Sunday morning," Cathal concluded.