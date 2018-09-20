Top British tour firms discover best of Louth

Twenty-six British coach and group tour operators recently explored all that north Louth has to offer, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Their action-packed programme included a historical walking tour of Carlingford, a boat trip with Louth Adventures and a cookery demo in Ghan House.

The group had lunch in PJ O’Hares in Carlingford, dinner in Scholars Townhouse Hotel in Drogheda and stayed in the d Hotel.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these top British tour operators to Co Louth and Ireland’s Ancient East, to see and experience some of our many visitor attractions and to encourage them to extend the Irish content of their existing programmes, or to include Ireland for the first time in their 2019 programmes.”

Great Britain is a vital market for tourism to the island of Ireland, according to Failte Ireland. It delivers 47% of all overseas visitors and around 30% of all overseas tourism revenue. Its contribution to the regional tourism economy and to season extension objectives are also significant, with 41% of British visitors arriving between October and March.

Julie Wakley continued: "Tourism Ireland is rolling out a busy, multi-media programme of promotions this autumn – to keep Ireland 'front of mind' with British travellers and to position us well for 2019."