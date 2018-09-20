French Riviera trip a dream start to new term for Dundalk school pupils

Thirty-six French language students from St Vincent’s school here in Dundalk and their accompanying teachers got the new term off to a wonderful start as they embarked on a tour of the French Riviera and attended a French-language immersion course at the Centre International in Antibes.

Set in the glorious South of France which is renowned for it’s beautiful coastline and glamorous cities, the resort town of Antibes is set between Cannes and Nice. Known for it’s old town which is enclosed by 16th Century ramparts with the star-shaped Fort Carré, it overlooks luxury yachts moored at the Port Vauban marina. The group followed a busy schedule of intensive French classes modelled on the European Framework for Modern Languages and graduated with a diploma after their week-long course, where they also met with students from various European countries.

In the afternoon, they enjoyed excursions around the Riviera. Among the highlights were visits to Èze, Monaco, Cannes, Nice and Grasse. Participants also enjoyed the Mediterranean climate and were able to swim and sunbathe in the beautiful little cove outside the walls of Old Antibes.

They were accommodated by local French families which allowed them to experience authentic day to day life in France, with many of the girls commenting on how much their use of the language improved over the week as they were totally immersed in French home life.